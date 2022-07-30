Gov. Holcomb Praises Indiana’s Ag Science Companies for Growing the State’s Ag Industry

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb talks with Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller at the Indiana State Fair about the growth of Indiana’s ag tech and bioscience companies and their importance to the ag industry. Photo: Andy Eubank / Hoosier Ag Today.

Intelinair, Corteva and Elanco are just three of the many ag tech and bioscience companies based in Indiana that Governor Eric Holcomb points to as leaders in scientific development and innovation for the agricultural and animal health science industries.

“This foundational sector to our economy is growing,” said Gov. Holcomb following the annual Ham Breakfast, sponsored by the Indiana Pork Producers Association to kick off the opening day of the 165th Indiana State Fair.

On April 12, 2022, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Elanco Animal Health President & CEO Jeff Simmons are among those taking part in the official ground breaking ceremony for the new $100 million headquarters for Elanco near downtown Indianapolis. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today

Last April, Gov. Holcomb took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for Elanco at the site of its new headquarters a few blocks west of Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. Elanco plans to open a $100 million facility in 2023 at the site of the former GM Stamping Facility in 2023.

“Elanco [is] the [number] two animal health company in the world, and to have that located here in this region [is exciting],” said Gov. Holcomb. “To think about the brain power at Elanco and Corteva, and you just go down the whole line of research and development that is occurring, this is, again, exciting stuff.”

On April 21, 2022, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Intelinair CEO Tim Hassinger are among those participating in the ribbon cutting of the Intelinair headquarters in Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of Intelinair.

Also in April 2022, Gov. Holcomb also was part of a ribbon cutting and open house for Intelinair, a company based in Indianapolis that uses drones and satellite technology to help farmers and ag retailers immediately identify problems such as diseases, insects and fungi that could affect the yield of crops.

“When you talk about Intelinair, those drones are literally able to tell us the health [of crops] and to be able to forecast where you shouldn’t be spending time, and time is money, and so every new tool that we can give the farmer is something that adds to an advantage, not just for them, but for our state’s prowess,” said Gov. Holcomb.

Gov. Holcomb says he’s excited to see what future technologies and scientific innovations may development from the many ag research facilities and companies based in Indiana.

“It’s all happening here and it’s all growing here,” said Gov. Holcomb.

Click BELOW to hear Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talk with Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller about the growth of Indiana’s ag tech and bioscience industries, as well as how the 165th Indiana State Fair is a showcase for Indiana agriculture and the state’s ag community.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CJ-FULL-INTERVIEW-GOVERNOR-HOLCOMB-072922.mp3