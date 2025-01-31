Gov. Braun to be Featured Guest at Shelby County Ag Promotion Banquet

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will be the Featured Guest at the 20th Annual “Taste of Shelby County Agriculture” banquet and fundraiser on Wednesday, March 5 at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. The event is hosted by Shelby County Ag Promotion.

Braun will be joined on stage that evening by Mitch Frazier, President and CEO of AgriNovus Indiana, for a “Fireside Chat” to discuss Braun’s policies regarding Indiana agriculture, as well as his proposals to help Hoosier farmers.

Following Braun, Dr. Bret Marsh, the new Dean of Purdue University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, will also serve as a guest for another “Fireside Chat” to discuss his expertise in foreign animal diseases—including the Bird Flu virus—and the Purdue University Equine Hospital in Shelbyville.

Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith, who also serves as the state’s Secretary of Agriculture, will kick off the evening with a welcome speech and discuss his new role of overseeing the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Beckwith will also deliver the invocation before the dinner.

Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller, who is a native of Shelby County, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies throughout the event.

The event will be held at the Second Floor Clubhouse overlooking the racetrack of Horseshoe Indianapolis. The social hour will start at 5:30 p.m. The dinner will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a brief awards ceremony at 8 p.m. Gov. Braun and Mitch Frazier will begin their “Fireside Chat” at 8:20 p.m., followed by the chat between Dr. Marsh and C.J. Miller at 8:40 p.m.

The proceeds from the event will be used by Shelby County Ag Promotion to fund and coordinate community activities and programs—including the renewable scholarships that are awarded during the banquet, as well as support for local FFA chapters.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available for this year’s event, but seating is limited. For more information, call the Purdue Extension—Shelby County Office at 317-392-6460—or CLICK HERE: https://bit.ly/scap25