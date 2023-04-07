Good News for Pork Producers as Ham Sales Continue to Increase at Easter

What’ll be on your table for your Easter gathering? For me, my wife cooks up a mean ham, preparing it in orange juice, brown sugar, and honey. Studies show that more of us, however you prepare it, are choosing ham on Easter.

Valued at over $197 million dollars in 2022, Easter ham sales have increased each of the last three years and are poised to overtake Christmas sales. Neal Hull, director of domestic market development with the National Pork Board, says the pork industry has met consumer demand as family gatherings are on the smaller side.

“You go into a retail store, you will see a quarter sliced ham or a half sliced ham. I think that Easter and the other major holidays are going to have that spiral sliced half ham, that’s going to be the center of the table, but we have seen some transition to smaller portions across the industry.”

Hull says ham fits the flexibility in family cooking post-holiday. And he’s not wrong- the best part about my wife’s ham: it tastes GREAT leftover. I eat it cold straight out of the fridge!

“You know, have some leftovers chopped up in an omelet for breakfast the next day,” Hull says. “So, I mean, there are some things that you can do with ham that I don’t know that a lot of people think about. I think sometimes it can be one of those things, it’s a little bit, ‘Ooh, I don’t want to buy that big of a ham because I don’t know what I would do with the leftovers’, and there’s lots of things from a versatility standpoint you can do with leftovers.”

Even better news for pork producers, Hull says a change in mindset is coming to the pork industry as consumers look to eat ham more than just at Easter.

“I think from a versatility and a convenience standpoint, it’s spot on with today’s busy consumer. They can continue to have that and use it for different options, whether it’s sandwiches or center of the plate, but certainly an opportunity in the industry to continue to push ham throughout the year and not just at the key holidays.”

Hull adds there’s an opportunity to introduce a younger generation to ham cuts, like the versatility of ham steak on the grill, showing its incredible value in the meat case.

For mouthwatering ham recipes, visit pork.org. And we hope that whatever it is on your table, you enjoy most the company you keep around your table this weekend. Happy Easter, from Hoosier Ag Today- Indiana’s Farm Network!