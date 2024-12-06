Go ‘Ringside for Riley’ With Fundraiser at Hoosier Beef Congress Friday

Hoosier Beef Congress is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year’s HBC has a new event called Ringside for Riley, a fundraising event that will be held Friday at 1pm. Brian Shuter, Executive Vice President for the Indiana Beef Cattle Association, tells Hoosier Ag Today that the idea came from 11-year-old Cadley Boocher.

“When she was born she had a heart defect and spent the first couple years of her life in and out of surgery there at the Riley Children’s Hospital. And she’s very passionate about giving back now that she’s gotten older and realizes how much the Riley Children’s Hospital impacted her life and the lives of so many others. She just wanted a chance to give back.”

So, Cadley pitched the idea to the HBC Committee and off they went. Shuter explains this fundraiser features a unique twist on the traditional cattle showmanship competition by inviting adults to showcase their skills in the show ring—all in support of pediatric healthcare at Riley Children’s Hospital.

“It costs $5 for someone to be nominated. Anybody can nominate anybody. So, my kids have nominated me more than once already. But then it’s also $20 to buy out if you do not want to participate. So, it’s cost me $100 already at this point, and I’m still in at this point! But we’re excited about the opportunity to bring a family fun event and try it this year.”

Shuter encourages you to visit indianabeef.org to register or nominate people for the event. You can even just make a flat donation.

Please support the Ringside for Riley event for Riley Children’s Hospital this Friday at 1pm and help make Cadley’s dream come true of giving back in a big way!