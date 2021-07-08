Global Food Prices Declined in June

Global food prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, according to the United Nation’s Food Price Index.

Released Thursday, the June index averaged 124.6 points, down 3.2 points, or 2.5 percent, from May. However, the index is 33.9 percent higher than this time last year.

The drop in June reflected declines in the prices of vegetable oils, cereals and, to a lesser degree, dairy prices, which more than offset generally higher meat and sugar quotations. The Cereal Price Index averaged 129.4 points in June, down 3.5 points, or 2.6 percent, from May.

After reaching their highest level in May since January 2013, international corn prices dropped five percent in June, still 72 percent higher than 2020. The Vegetable Oil Index fell 9.9 percent, and dairy prices were down one percent. However, meat prices were up 2.1 percent from May, continuing the ninth consecutive month of increases, up 25 percent from June of last year.