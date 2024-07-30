Global Ag Company Helping Feed Neighbors on Northwest Side of Indy

Last week, employees at the Corteva Agriscience headquarters in Indianapolis celebrated a milestone.

“So, back in 2014, there was a group of employees that thought we should be able to do more as an agricultural company to help feed the local community,” Heidi Spahn, Global Community Investment Leader for Corteva, explains, “and could we do that through providing fresh produce? And so, they identified two acres of land on our property here on the northwest side and created a ‘Harvest for Hunger’ garden. It was all about creating produce to get into local food pantries so that they had fresh produce for their clients.”

That “Harvest for Hunger” garden has now distributed over 100-thousand pounds of produce to local food pantries since 2014. The garden is led entirely by Corteva employee volunteers.

Crooked Creek Food Pantry is one of the many food pantries that benefit from the garden. It didn’t exist 10 years ago, but Corteva helped to establish the food pantry in their neighborhood in Pike Township.

“Corteva has been a mission critical partner since day one,” says Kathy Hahn Keiner, Executive Director Crooked Creek Food Pantry. “Before Crooked Creek Food Pantry was even formed, Corteva and other community partners got together. We knew there was a need on the northwest side of Indianapolis- lack of food access, food insecurity being so high, and unfortunately, a lot of those things have not changed. The need is still great- and so having Corteva and other partners from day one really makes a difference. And today, with Corteva’s Harvest for Hunger garden, we get much of their produce, and we’re very grateful for that.”

And it’s not just the produce Crooked Creek is getting from Corteva. The employees are volunteering in the garden and in the pantry.

“So, to run a food pantry, you need food, funds, and feet,” Hahn Keiner explains. “And so, Corteva is volunteering at our pantry on a regular basis is a game changer. We really appreciate that. Not only their employees, but then they bring their families. We love seeing the blue shirts because we know we’re going to have a good group of volunteers on a regular basis. And then Corteva also plays a leadership role on our board of directors.”

Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb spoke last week at an event celebrating the 100-thousand-pound milestone. He thanked the employees for their tireless efforts working in the garden and at the pantry to help feed hungry Hoosiers. Lamb was also complimentary of Corteva for being so actively involved in the Indianapolis community over the years.

Crooked Creek Food Pantry requires more than 150 volunteers per week. If you’d like to help them out, visit ccfpindy.org. Be sure to visit your local food pantry to see what their volunteer needs are as well.