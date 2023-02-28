‘Give FFA Day’ Raises Record Amount of Support

Last Thursday was Give FFA Day in conjunction with National FFA Week. Alumni, supporters, and friends of FFA donated just over $720,000 during the 24-hour event.

“To those who donated on Give FFA Day, we are so grateful for your support,” the organization said in a release. “Your generosity will impact FFA members and teachers across the country.”

$721,506 was the final tally for Give FFA Day. The money will benefit the National FFA Organization and 51 FFA associations. They say the funds will be used to build members’ leadership skills, instill a passion for service, and prepare the next generation for agriculture careers.

“Thank you to everyone who stepped up to make the day such a rousing success,” the organization said.

If you were unable to make your gift last week, they say it’s not too late to invest in the next generation of leaders who will change the world! Donations are accepted year-round at FFA.org/Donate.