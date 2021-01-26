‘Give FFA Day’ Announced; John Deere, Carhart Join its Matching Funds Program

In the spring of 2020, teachers across the country found new ways to reach their students. The same is true for ag educators and FFA advisors.

As the country dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, FFA advisors across the country found ways to continue sharing the message of agriculture and teaching the next generation of leaders. Through generous donations from FFA supporters, students and teachers across the country were able to continue to make a difference.

For more than 90 years, the organization has strived to make a difference in students’ lives. FFA knows it is growing the future generation of leaders and through their programming, students can find their path to success.

Hannah Everetts, agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor in Ohio, recognizes that it is through generous supporters that she was able to continue to share the FFA message. “Thank you for recognizing that the students in our program matter and that what we do as educators matters in our classroom,” she said. “Thank you, donors. Thank you for all that you do to support our classrooms all across the country.”

Once again, during National FFA Week, individuals will have an opportunity to step up and support FFA and agricultural education through Give FFA Day on Thursday, Feb. 25. This year, the organization has a goal of getting 1,500 donors during the 24-hour period.

FFA corporate partners will also participate in increasing contributions by matching them dollar-for-dollar on Give FFA Day. The first $25,000 donated will be matched by Carhartt, and the second $25,000 will be matched by John Deere. Other challenges will be announced throughout the day.

In addition, former FFA members and FFA alumni are encouraged to donate $19.71 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the National FFA Alumni, which was chartered in 1971.

“Thanks to our donors, we are able to help continue to build the next generation of leaders,” said Kimberly Coveney, annual fund manager of the National FFA Foundation. “Give FFA Day is an opportunity for individuals across the country to give back to an organization that is making a difference in the lives of young people while sharing the story of agriculture. Every donation counts. By coming together to give on this one day, donations of any amount are amplified.”

To prepare for Give FFA day, visit FFA.org/GiveFFADay. See how you can give back to the organization.

Source: National FFA news release