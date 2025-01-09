Getting Your Soybeans Off to the Best Start

Why do seed treatments matter?

“Seed treatments are our first chance to really affect what’s going to happen throughout the season,” says Dair McDuffee, Product Development Manager for Seed Treatments at Valent U.S.A.

He says every farmer knows a great start is key to a good finish, and that starts with the right seed treatment. When figuring out which seed treatment to choose, McDuffee says farmers want to know what’s inside.

“People want to make sure that they’re getting what they pay for. So, with something like INTEGO® SUITE Soybeans from Valent U.S.A., you know that we have the right combination of fungicides and an insecticide that’s going to take care of your most common early season insects and diseases and really get you off to the best start at that beginning of the year.”

McDuffee is a plant pathologist by training, and he says their INTEGO® SUITE Soybeans have the latest soybean fungicide seed treatment for control of pythium and phytophthora.

“With INTEGO® SUITE Soybeans, we have two modes of action for pythium, and I think pythium is the number one seedling disease. It may not be represented as such within some of the charts or some of the estimates that are put out, but we know that pythium is in almost every field. We know that it can attack almost any crop. And we know that a lot of the cropping patterns that are happening right now, whether it’s no-till, whether it’s utilizing cover crops, some of these things are enhancing some of these diseases.”

And it’ll help fight off pests like bean leaf beetles and seedcorn maggots. Learn more by visiting valent.com.