Getting the Most out of the Nutrients in Your Soil with SOURCE® from Sound Agriculture

If you’re a corn and soybean producer, you want to get the most out of the nutrients that are already in your soil. That’s why there is a product from Sound Agriculture called SOURCE® that can active the hundreds of microbes that exist in your soil and help you get a better return on investment at harvest.

Nick Becker, Director of Field Sales with Sound Agriculture, says that SOURCE® can replace 25 lbs. of nitrogen and 25 lbs. of phosphorus at half the cost.

“SOURCE® is the leading soil activator and it’s a chemistry that stimulates the microbes that are existing in your soil and gets them up and active and moving and then they provide nutrients to your crops—nitrogen, phosphorus, as well as micronutrients,” says Becker.

He says SOURCE® is like caffeine for the microbes that are already in your soil. Those microbes take the nitrogen and phosphorus that are also in your soil and create a more efficient way of feeding those nutrients to the roots of your corn and soybean plants.

“The microbes are very efficient at providing nutrients to the plant,” says Becker. “They deposit those nutrients right in the crop zone where the plant can easily gain access to them. Then they have a relationship with the plant where they’re providing those nutrients throughout the entire season.

“There are hundreds of families of microbes, and they have different jobs in your soil,” he says. “Some are nitrogen fixers, some are solubilizing phosphorus, and others are providing micronutrients to the plant, and so it’s really efficient way to bring those nutrients to your plant.”

Becker adds that SOURCE® is really simple to use.

“It’s very easy to handle. It’s very easy to apply. It tank mixes with your post herbicide or your fungicide pass, so we just get a free ride across the field. It’s a very low-use rate product—only one or two-and-a-half ounces per acre depending on the crops that you’re selecting,” says Becker.

For more information about SOURCE® by Sound Agriculture, visit their website at sound.ag/source.

From left to right: Nick Becker, Director of Field Sales with Sound Agriculture; Zach Carlson, Manager of Agronomy with Sound Agriculture. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.