Get TOUGH® on Weeds in 2024

Tom Wood, President and General Manager of Belchim Crop Protection, the maker of TOUGH® 5EC corn herbicide. Photo: C.J. Miller/Hoosier Ag Today.

If you’re a corn producer and have had an issue with weeds this past growing season, it may be time to get TOUGH® in 2024.

In fact, TOUGH® 5EC is the corn herbicide available to eliminate some of the most challenging broadleaf weeds that impact corn yields—including Pigweeds, Palmer Amaranth, Waterhemp, Common Lambsquarters, Giant Ragweed, and other broadleaf weeds.

“It reduces the weed’s ability to defend itself and gives you a complete kill and a speedy kill,” says Tom Wood, President and General Manager of Belchim Crop Protection, the maker of TOUGH® 5EC corn herbicide.

“We have a lot of data where we’ve tested this product across the Corn Belt, so we know it works and we know it works consistently to get these types of weeds,” says Wood.

He adds the drought conditions we’ve seen across most of Indiana these past two growing seasons cause many of those weeds to take away much of the valuable moisture out of the soil.

“When you’re looking at drought and things like that, the weeds get tougher because they want to fend themselves also,” says Wood. “Adding another mode of action to take care of particularly resistant weeds is important. TOUGH® 5EC has no known resistance and works very well with your HPPD chemistries. In fact, atrazine only makes it better.”

Wood says that when it comes to return on your investment, TOUGH® 5EC more than pays for itself.

“If you’re thinking about using TOUGH® 5EC, a lot of people might think, ‘Well, I already have a program and now I’m going to add another $10 to $12 an acre, so how can I fit that into my budget?’ We have done the math—so, let’s say you get an average yield of 170 bushels per acre. This puts another $50 an acre or so back into your pocket. So if you’re spending $10 to $12 an acre to put it on and you get $50 back an acre, that’s a good return on investment and I’d take it any day,” says Wood.

For more information, visit belchimusa.com.