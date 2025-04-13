Get Help Tackling Pests and Weeds This Year

It’s no secret that farm budgets are tight right now. Farmers are looking to make every dollar count across every acre. Chuck Broughton, the new head of Rovensa Next North America, says they’re trying to help growers do that with their adjuvant WETCIT.

“Now, I’m sure most growers are saying, ‘Well, my retailer already has an adjuvant.’ And they do. What we’re finding with WETCIT versus a common adjuvant that you’d get at a retailer is ours has much better efficacy, quite frankly.”

Broughton says WETCIT is a great option for use with pesticides and it should be part of your weed control plan.

“If you’re looking at your weed control program and saying, ‘Geez, I have to make every dollar count with my post emergent herbicide sprays,’ I’d encourage you to get with your retailer and say, ‘Hey, what about this WETCIT adjuvant?’ And the retailer is probably going to say, ‘Well, I have something just like it.’ And that’s not exactly true. What I’d ask you to do is ask your retailer to bring in the Rovensa Next sales representative and have a briefing on what this product can do for you. We’re confident that when you look at the value proposition in this product that you’re going to find that it has a really nice ROI and it can actually help you get better herbicide control.”

When it comes down to it, Broughton hopes that you’ll come to find that WETCIT will do just as you need it to in this economy- make every dollar count on every acre.

“With WETCIT adjuvant, we can make that product, that herbicide, stay on that leaf longer, allow more of that active ingredient to actually get into the plant that you’re trying to kill, and give you a better return on investment.”

To learn more about WETCIT visit RovensaNext.com.

