GDM to Acquire Westfield-based AgReliant Genetics

GDM, a global plant genetics company, announced an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in AgReliant Genetics, a leading North American provider of corn and soybean seeds.

“The GDM and AgReliant teams share a commitment to helping growers get the highest yield for their fields, and we are excited to welcome them into the GDM family,” said Ignacio Bartolomé, chief executive officer (CEO), GDM. “This acquisition is a significant development for both companies and a major milestone in GDM’s growth strategy in North America. It will allow us to serve farmers with an expanded and differentiated high-performance portfolio of solutions and create new opportunities to drive innovation, accelerate business growth and lead both sides of the acres.”

Founded in 2000 as a joint venture by global seed companies KWS and Limagrain, and headquartered in Westfield, Indiana, AgReliant serves farmers with corn, soybeans, sorghum and alfalfa seeds through its AgriGold® and LG Seeds brands in the U.S. and its PRIDE® Seeds brand in Canada.

“Farmers across North America stand to benefit tremendously from AgReliant joining GDM,” said Brian Barker, CEO of AgReliant. “Together, we are combining global innovation with local insights to create a more powerful, integrated seed portfolio that delivers greater value to the farmers we serve.”

As part of the AgReliant acquisition, Barker is expected to become GDM’s North American business leader. Philip Chandler, who currently serves as GDM’s regional business leader, will continue to oversee GDM’s legacy business in the U.S.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. Until the transaction has closed, GDM and AgReliant will continue to operate as independent entities.