Future Ag Leaders Receive Scholarships from Agribusiness Council of Indiana

Three future ag leaders in Indiana have been awarded scholarships recently by the Indiana Agribusiness Foundation and the Agribusiness Council of Indiana (ACI).

This year’s scholarship recipients are Lauryn Merritt of Miami County, Addie Gauck of Decatur County, and Josie Kelsay of Johnson County.

Three scholarships are offered by the association: The T. Jeffrey Boese Memorial Scholarship, the John Anglin Jr. Memorial Scholarship, and the Larry Foster Scholarship.

The T. Jeffrey Boese Memorial Scholarship

This year’s scholarship recipient is Lauryn Merritt, who is an agriculture student at Huntington University. Lauryn is a 2024 graduate of Maconaquah High School.

She receives the $1,000 scholarship in memory of Jeff Boese to pursue her studies.

Jeff was the president of the Indiana Grain and Feed Association and the Indiana Plant Food and Ag Chemicals Association from 1982 to 1994. Jeff’s family legacy with ACI traces back to the formation of the Indiana Grain Dealers Association in the early 1900s and his family’s involvement with Royal Hatchery in Union City.

Jeff began his “career” with the associations as a summer intern during high school. The board of directors encouraged him to pursue his college degree and then promised him a position with the organization upon graduation. Jeff graduated from Hanover College and did indeed join then-President Russell Cole on the staff of Indiana Grain and Feed. Jeff was instrumental in the development of the Indiana Plant Food and Ag Chemicals Association and served as its president. When Russell stepped down from his position, Jeff ably assumed the helm of both organizations. He later made his way to California where he led the state’s League of Food Processors. Jeff passed away in 2002.

John Anglin, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

This year’s scholarship recipient is Addie Gauck, who is an agriculture student at Purdue University. Addie is a 2024 graduate of North Decatur High School.

She receives the $1,000 scholarship in memory of John Anglin, Jr. to pursue her studies.

John Anglin Jr. passed away unexpectedly in the fall of 2012. ACI chose to rename our previous Foundation Scholarship in John’s memory. John was an owner of Clunette Elevator in Leesburg. The Anglin family has long been involved with and supported ACI. John’s dad, Jack, chaired the Indiana Grain and Feed Association in 1986-87. John himself chaired the Indiana Plant Food and Agricultural Chemicals Association in 1994-95.

Larry Foster Scholarship

This year’s scholarship recipient is Josie Kelsay, who is an agriculture student at Purdue University. Josie is a 2024 graduate of Whiteland Community High School.

She receives the $1,000 scholarship in memory of Larry Foster to pursue her studies.

Foster worked as a fertilizer salesman for several companies during his career, including Chevron, W.R. Grace and Erny’s (now the Andersons at Walton). Larry was involved in a serious car accident, and Bob Wyatt, who was then-chair of the Indiana Plant Food and Ag Chemicals Association (1979-80), initiated a fund in the association to help with Larry’s medical expenses. Larry eventually went back to work and the assistance fund was transformed into the Larry Foster Scholarship Fund.