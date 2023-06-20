FSA County Committee Nominations are Now Open

The USDA is accepting nominations for county committee members. Local elections will occur later this year. County committee members make important decisions on how federal farm programs are administered locally.

All nomination forms for the 2023 election must be postmarked or received by the local Farm Service Agency by August 1.

“Producers serving on FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency, serving as the eyes and ears of the producers who elected them,” says FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.

Elections for members will take place in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA). Ag producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program or reside in the LAA that’s up for election this year may be nominated for candidacy.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees, which are made up of three to 11 members serving three-year terms.