Free Virtual Seminar Offers Insights on Forage Quality, Testing

The Indiana Forage Council and Purdue University Extension will host “Hey There, Hay Here,” a virtual seminar on forage quality and testing from 6 to 8 p.m. EST Nov. 12. The event is free to the public.

“Forage testing is more than receiving numbers and potentially having bragging rights that you’ve made top-quality hay. With the help of a trained nutritionist, the values from a forage analysis will permit the development of a ration, keeping livestock in excellent body condition regardless of where they are at in their life cycle,” said Keith Johnson, professor of agronomy at Purdue.

Those who are interested but unable to access the seminar livestream from home can attend one of the many viewing locations offered across Indiana. More details on these locations can be found on the Extension website.

Jason Tower, superintendent of the Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center, added that a hay analysis will help producers meet cows’ nutritional needs “by knowing the amount of supplementation needed to make up the nutritional shortfall in the hay.”

No registration is required for the seminar. For questions and/or accommodations, contact Johnson at [email protected] or 765-494-4800.