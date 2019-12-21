Free Lunch For Last Day at Indiana Farm Expo

Thursday is the final day of the Indiana Farm and Equipment Expo at the West Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 100 exhibitors and a full seminar schedule.

Thursday’s schedule:

9 a.m. – A panel discussion of farmers who are using cover crops and how to manage them.

10 a.m. – A roundtable discussion from Indiana’s top farm leaders to talk about trends

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Free pork tenderloin lunch sponsored by the Indiana Pork Producers, Indiana Soybean Checkoff and Indiana Farm Bureau.

1:00 p.m. – Certified applicator training program from Purdue Extension ($10 registration fee)

3:00 p.m. – Expo ends

There will also be live drone demonstrations from Purdue Extension, a rain simulator from Indiana NRCS, and the new Ivy Tech Mobile Ag Classroom will be featured at this year’s show. You can get more info at indianafarmexpo.com.