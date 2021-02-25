Free Crop Insurance Decisions Webinar on Monday

Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free 2021 crop insurance decisions webinar on at 10:30 a.m. ET Monday (March 1).

The webinar will review corn and soybean crop insurance choices to provide insights and important considerations for crop insurance decision making.

“Crop insurance is an important aspect of nearly every corn and soybean farm’s risk management program,” said James Mintert, professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “There are some new choices to consider this year, including the Extended Coverage Option (ECO). This webinar will be a great opportunity for producers to review their crop insurance alternatives as Michael Langemeier and I walk participants through considerations for their 2021 choices.”

Langemeier is a professor of agricultural economics and associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording.