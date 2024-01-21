Franklin County Farmer Mindy Orschell Elected to American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee Board

Franklin County farmer Mindy Orschell was elected to the American Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee board for her first term at the 2024 AFBF National Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo provided by Indiana Farm Bureau.

Indiana Farm Bureau’s District 8 Women’s Leadership Committee representative Mindy Orschell was elected to the American Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee board for her first term at the 2024 AFBF National Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, today.

The women’s leadership program engages women with the training and education they need to become powerful advocates for modern agriculture. Orschell, of Brookville, Indiana, will represent the Midwest Region, which is composed of 12 states, including Indiana.

Orschell also serves as District 8 education and outreach coordinator for Indiana Farm Bureau, where she represents INFB members in Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Johnson, Rush, Shelby, and Union counties.

Orschell and her husband, Greg, along with their children, farm corn, soybeans and hay in Franklin County. They also have a cow-calf operation and sell freezer beef.

Orschell’s current term on the AFBF WLC board runs through January 2026. For more information on Women’s Leadership programming through AFBF, visit https://www.fb.org/programs/womens-leadership-program/.

Source: Indiana Farm Bureau