Four Remain Hospitalized Following Explosion at ADM Soybean Processing Plant in Decatur, Illinois

Eight people were hurt in an explosion Sunday evening at a soybean processing facility within ADM’s industrial complex in Decatur, Illinois.

In a statement released to the media, ADM says the explosion happened around 7:11 p.m. Central time at the East Plant, which produces soybean oil and white flake for soybean protein production.

As of Tuesday evening, ADM says four of their employees who were injured remain in the hospital. Four others have since been released. No additional updates were given on the injuries or conditions of any of the workers who remain hospitalized.

ADM says the East Plant is down as they assess the extent of the damage to the complex and investigators search for the cause of the explosion. Raw material production capabilities at the East plant were impacted by the explosion, but no damage occurred in the protein production area of the plant and the company says they were able to source raw materials from alternative facilities. ADM says they expect to restart the majority of protein production at the facility in the coming weeks.

The adjacent corn processing plant is also temporarily down, but the company believes it can safely resume operations in the coming days.

A sign outside the ADM processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Photo: Adobe Stock.