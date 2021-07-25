Four Positions for Indiana Farmers Available in ASA Corteva Young Leader Program

Four Indiana farmers are eligible to take part in a long-standing program developed to build tomorrow’s leaders in American agriculture. The American Soybean Association (ASA) and Corteva Agriscience are seeking applicants, including four from Indiana, for the 2021-22 ASA Corteva Young Leader Program.

The Young Leader Program, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience and ASA, is a two-phase educational program for actively farming individuals and couples who are passionate about the future of agriculture. The women and men who participate in this program will be the leaders that shape the future of agriculture.

Phase I of the 2021-22 ASA Corteva Young Leader program will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at Corteva’s Global Business Center in Johnston, Iowa. Phase II is March 8-12, 2022, in New Orleans, La., during the annual Commodity Classic Convention and Trade Show.

“This is a really great opportunity for young Indiana farmers, but it’s also a great opportunity for ASA,” said Kendell Culp, a farmer from Rensselaer, Ind., and a board member for both the ASA and the Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA). “A wise organization plans for the future. This program helps to develop those leaders of the future. This is a great investment.”

Soybean-growing couples and individuals are encouraged to apply for the program, which focuses on leadership and communication, the latest agricultural information, and the development of a strong peer network.

Interested spouses, even if not employed full-time on the farm, are encouraged to attend and will be active participants in all elements of the program.

“The ASA Corteva Young Leaders Program is an excellent experience from multiple perspectives,” said Shelbyville, Ind., farmer James Ramsey, who completed the program in 2019. “The chance to grow in your understanding of policy development and that process was a great opportunity in this program. But also the personal development side is very beneficial – along with opportunities to meet and make lifetime friends from all over the country.”

The deadline for applying for this program is Sept. 30. ASA and Corteva Agriscience will work with the 26 soy state affiliates, including ISA, to identify the top producers to represent their states as part of this program.

“Soybean farmers are working hard every day to provide food and agricultural products that meet the growing needs of consumers in the United States, Canada, and all over the world. It is critical that their voices be heard as governments, society and other stakeholders work to shape policies and programs that support agriculture and rural communities,” said Matt Rekeweg, U.S. Industry Affairs Leader, Corteva Agriscience. “We are proud to continue our support for the ASA Corteva Agriscience Young Leader Program, which is developing the next generation of grower leaders and advocates for agriculture in North America and around the globe.”

Applications are being accepted online now. Interested applicants should go online to https://soygrowers.com/education-resources/grower-education/leadership-development-programs/young-leader-program for additional program information and to apply.