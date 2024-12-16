Former Purdue Ag Dean Jay Akridge Receives 2024 Hovde Award

Dr. Jay Akridge, former Dean of Purdue University’s College of Agriculture and Professor of Agricultural Economics, was presented the 2024 Frederick L. Hovde Award of Excellence in Educational Service to Rural People of Indiana during the Indiana Farm Bureau State Convention in French Lick on Friday, Dec. 13.

Akridge is a Purdue alumnus and has served the university in various faculty and leadership roles for over 38 years. The award, presented by Purdue’s College of Agriculture and sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau, annually honors a person who has excelled in providing educational service to people living in rural Indiana.

Since earning his master’s and PhD in agricultural economics, Akridge has held the titles of professor, interim vice provost of engagement, dean of the College of Agriculture, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity, and, currently, trustee chair in teaching and learning excellence.

Vic Lechtenberg, former dean of Agriculture at Purdue, remembers Akridge from his graduate student days. When Lechtenberg interviewed Akridge for a faculty position, it was clear to him that Akridge was “a special talent, someone who we definitely needed to keep at Purdue.”

Lechtenberg’s instincts were correct.

“Jay proved to be an outstanding teacher, recognized as such by his students and by his peers,” Lechtenberg said in his award nomination letter. “Not only is he outstanding in the undergraduate classroom: Jay established a world premier graduate education program as the leader of the Center for Food and Ag Business … It was — and still is — the ‘go to’ executive education program in agricultural business worldwide. Without Jay’s leadership, it would not have happened.”

Akridge has earned some of the highest recognitions Purdue gives professors: the Charles Murphy Award for Distinguished Undergraduate Teaching (1996), a University Faculty Scholar (2000) and a place in the university’s Book of Great Teachers (2003).

As the Department of Agricultural Economics notes in its nomination letter, Akridge’s teaching has positively affected people from rural communities.

“Fostering a learning environment that encourages critical thinking and practical application, his outstanding classroom and counseling performance have been pivotal in shaping the minds and careers of many students who have gone on to become key contributors and leaders in agriculture and rural development.”

As dean, Akridge invested even more time in rural Indiana communities through his involvement with Purdue Extension. Danita Rodibaugh, who served on the dean’s advisory committee, saw this firsthand.

“His deeply held belief in the Extension mission helped keep Purdue Extension strong while so many other states have struggled. The Extension system continues to lift up Indiana agriculture, develop youth and support rural communities,” Rodibaugh wrote in her nomination letter.

Akridge’s leadership and pursuit of educational excellence continued during his time as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity.

Purdue President Mung Chiang, in a letter to the Board of Trustees recommending Akridge for his current position as trustee chair in teaching and learning excellence, praised Akridge for being “a pioneering, creative, outstanding teacher at Purdue. He was a pioneer of distance and hybrid learning at Purdue.”

Bernie Engel, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture, is grateful for the work Akridge has done for the college and for Indiana as a whole.

“Jay is the ideal recipient of the Hovde Award because of his significant and enduring impact on the College of Agriculture, Purdue University and rural stakeholders throughout Indiana,” Engel said. “His leadership and dedication to educational excellence have positively influenced many students and communities, embodying the essence of our land-grant mission.”

Akridge thanked Purdue Agriculture and Indiana Farm Bureau for the award.

“During my 42-plus years at Purdue, nothing has been more professionally fulfilling to me than working with our faculty, staff and students — and committed partners such as Indiana Farm Bureau — in service of rural Indiana,”

Akridge said. “To be recognized for this work with the 2024 Hovde Award of Excellence is both an honor and truly humbling — especially since any contribution I made involved the efforts of so many.”

Written by Olivia DeYoung, Purdue Agricultural Communications.