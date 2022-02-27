Former Indiana State Rep. Goodin Appointed Rural Development State Director

President Biden announced last week his intent to appoint former state representative Dr. Terry Goodin as the Indiana Rural Development State Director.

Goodin grew up raising beef cattle on the family farm which he continues to operate today. He most recently served 24 years as the Superintendent of Crothersville Community Schools.

Goodin served in the Indiana House of Representatives for 20 years, including one year as the House Minority Leader. Goodin served on the State Budget Committee and as the Vice-Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. He was a member of the Agriculture and Rural Development, Natural Resources, Roads and Transportation, International Trade, Banking and Finance, and Elections and Apportionment Committees.

In a Thursday (2/24) press release from USDA, Biden also announced 10 other regional positions, including three Farm Service Agency State Executive Directors and seven other Rural Development State Directors. He has not yet appointed a Farm Service Agency State Executive Director for Indiana.

Source: USDA News Release