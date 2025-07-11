Former Indiana FFA President Ethan Wolheter Selected as National Officer Candidate

Even though he just finished one year serving as Indiana FFA President, Ethan Wolheter is ready to continue serving as an FFA leader. The LaGrange County native has been selected as a candidate for National FFA Officer.

Over the next several months, Ethan will be preparing for the National FFA Officer Selection Process.

The National FFA Officer Team will be announced during the 98th National FFA & Expo, which is scheduled for Oct. 29 through Nov. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Ethan is a 2024 graduate of Prairie Heights High School and served as Prairie Heights FFA Chaplain, as well as Chapter President and District III President.

He plans to attend Purdue University this fall to major in Agriculture Education with the hope to one day become an agricultural educator and FFA advisor in Indiana.