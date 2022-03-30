Former Ambassador to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture Kip Tom to Visit Purdue

Kip Tom, former ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, will visit Purdue University on April 5.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels will moderate the 2022 Presidential Dialogue with Tom beginning at 6 p.m. in Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall. They will cover topics ranging from Tom’s time as an ambassador to his experiences in agriculture.

Tom served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture based in Rome, Italy, from 2019 to 2021. He was raised on and is now a managing member of his seventh-generation family-owned farm, Tom Farms LLC, in Leesburg, Indiana. Tom Farms has evolved into a global crop production, sales and service company and industry leader.

Media are welcome to attend this free, public event, part of Purdue Ag Week, which runs April 4-8. The student-led Purdue Ag Week Task Force from the College of Agriculture organized the week’s events.