Former Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue Shares Thoughts on Trump’s Tariff Proposals, Eliminating Ag Trade Deficit

In a little more than three weeks, Donald Trump will return to the White House as President. However, some economists have been expressing their concerns over Trump’s tariff proposals and what impact it could have on America’s farmers and the ag industry.

“Let’s be patient, because obviously I think that President Trump is rightfully using an effective tool in order to accomplish fairness for the United States of America,” says Sonny Perdue, who served as U.S. Ag Secretary during President Trump’s previous administration.

Trump says he wants to impose a 60 percent tariff on all Chinese imports. He also says he’s considering revoking the USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) and imposing 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports if they don’t clamp down on two things: the immigration issue, and the smuggling of fentanyl into the U.S.

“Over the past few years, particularly with China, we’ve been ‘patsies’ in that way with the experience and very unfair trade practices there,” according to Perdue. “Obviously, does any farmer or rancher want fentanyl coming in this country? Absolutely not. Do we want our borders unsecure? Absolutely not. This is one of the things that we do very well. While we did have tariffs in the first administration of Trump, you saw through the trade Appropriations that we made good on that for the most part—not totally, as you might expect—but again, if I can do something to stop fentanyl, I’m willing to sacrifice a little bit.”

Perdue says Trump will also work to eliminate the ag trade deficit, which was $31.8 billion in fiscal year 2024 according to USDA.

“[President Trump] also recognizes what an independent food production system we have in this country means for National Security,” says Perdue. “Shame on us if we ever allow ourselves to become dependent on international efforts for our food supply as many countries are—including China, which cannot feed their people. So, the president understands that.”

Most of all, Perdue says that Trump has always expressed his personal concerns for the welfare of America’s farmers.

“When I went to visit President Trump in the Oval Office when I was Ag Secretary, he’d say, ‘Sonny, how are my farmers doing?’ I said, ‘Well, Mr. President, it is tough out there.’ He’d look at me and point his finger at me and say, ‘You take care of them,” and I think he means that,” says Perdue.

CLICK BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today’s news report featuring former U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue and his thoughts on President Trump’s tariff proposals.