Former Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue Shares High Praise, Advice for Nominee Brooke Rollins

By now, you’ve likely heard of Brooke Rollins. She’s President Trump’s nominee to become the next U.S. Ag Secretary and lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). She also has the A-plus approval from former U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue.

“I love Brooke Rollins. I think she has a heart for America, she has a heart for working people, and certainly—from a Texas girl and graduate of Texas A&M—she understands the rural culture of America,” says Perdue, who served as Ag Secretary during Trump’s previous term as President.

Rollins served as director of the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during Trump’s first administration.

Perdue tells Hoosier Ag Today that her experience working in the White House during Trump’s first term in office makes her well-suited for the job.

“She will have the ear, the trust, and the confidence of President Trump,” says Perdue. “She has been running the America First Policy Institute for these four years tirelessly and advocating for America-first policies—which is a favorite of President Trump’s—so, I think she will be a great advocate for agriculture. Just like any of us, [she’ll] need to learn all around the country the different cultures, practices, and needs [of producers], but she’s a good listener and will be great for American agriculture.”

Perdue’s best advice for Rollins, once she becomes Ag Secretary, is to hit to road right away to meet with farmers, ranchers, and ag professionals all across the U.S.

“What I found was it was important for me to visit all 50 states as soon as I could. We did that in 15 months because farmers like to ‘smell what you’ve been stepping in’,” says Perdue. “That’s important because they need to feel and see that you care. These are some of the hardest working people in America. When you just get around and find out all their needs, what you really find out is the heart of that agriculturalist—that farmer and rancher—is the same whether you’re in Georgia, Washington, Texas, or Maine.”

Once Rollins she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate and becomes Ag Secretary early next year, she’ll oversee USDA’s 29 agencies, over 106,000 federal employees, and a budget of more than $437 billion.

