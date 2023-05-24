Ford to Keep AM Radio in New Vehicles

Ford CEO Jim Farley announced on Twitter Tuesday that the company would include AM radio as part of all newly manufactured vehicles in 2024.

Farley says, “After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we’ve decided to include it on all 2024 Ford and Lincoln vehicles.”

Any owners of a Ford electric vehicle without AM broadcast capability will be offered the capability through a software update, according to the company. The reversal follows action by lawmakers who introduced the AM for Every Vehicle Act last week, and opposition by broadcast associations.

The National Association of Broadcasters, in a statement, responded, “In light of Ford’s announcement, NAB urges other automakers who have removed AM radio from their vehicles to follow Ford’s lead.”

The AM for Every Vehicle Act cited the importance of keeping communities informed during emergencies, particularly rural communities with a lack of other information resources.