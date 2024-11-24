First Responders in Jackson County, Indiana Corn Checkoff Honored for Grain Bin Rescue

First responders with the Redding Township Volunteer Fire Department near Seymour have been honored for their roles in saving the life of a man trapped inside a grain bin.

On New Year’s Day 2024, firefighters with the Redding Township Volunteer Fire Department in Jackson County received an emergency call about a worker trapped in a grain bin. The department swiftly deployed its grain rescue tube and utilized training from Nationwide’s 2023 Grain Bin Safety Week program to help rescue the man.

Chief Matthew Roy accepted a plaque on behalf of the fire crew.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Indiana Corn Marketing Council for their generous donation of the grain bin rescue tube,” said Roy. “We would also like to thank Nationwide for selecting us as a recipient of this vital rescue system. Without this invaluable donation, we would not have had the resources to purchase the grain bin rescue tube or secure the necessary training for these critical low-frequency, high-risk rescues.”

The Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) was also recognized for its ongoing commitment to preventing grain bin accidents. Nationwide credited the organization for purchasing and donating the grain rescue tube and training used in the January 2024 rescue. It also named ICMC the top sponsor of Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety Week campaign for the second consecutive year.

ICMC President Tim Gauck accepted the award and emphasized the importance of protecting the agricultural community from entrapments.

“Farming is a dangerous business; the statistics prove that is true,” said Gauck, a farmer from Decatur County, Indiana. “That’s why Indiana’s corn checkoff program has made farm safety projects such a high priority. No one can put a monetary value on a life, and we are very happy that our investment in life-saving grain bin rescue equipment has already saved the life of an Indiana farmer. We are committed to this mission, and we’re happy to work with Nationwide with this program.”

Since the inception of Grain Bin Safety Week in 2024, Nationwide and its partners, including the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, have provided 390 grain rescue tubes and training sessions to first responders across 32 states, saving at least six lives in 2024 alone.

“With the increase in grain entrapments affecting farming communities, we deeply appreciate the dedication of organizations like the Redding Volunteer Fire Department and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council in preventing grain bin fatalities,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “The need for heightened awareness and preparedness remains critical. We extend our gratitude to our partners and encourage everyone to visit our Grain Bin Safety page for educational resources and ways to get involved.”

Source: Nationwide