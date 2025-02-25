Finding New Leaders, Voices for Indiana Agriculture

Class 21 of the Indiana Ag Leadership Program was in Washington, D.C. last week to meet with lawmakers and political influencers. The program began in 1983 and it provides individuals involved in ag and related industries with the opportunity to improve leadership skills and develop the expertise needed to provide leadership in public and private service for their businesses and communities.

“For me, it’s just a fantastic program,” says Doug Mathys, a Class 21 member who farms in northern Indiana’s St. Joe County. “I think it kind of came at the right time in my life. We’re kind of transitioning from my dad in his 70s to the next generation.”

The last two sessions, out in D.C. and at the Indiana Statehouse, have focused heavily on policy. Mathys says the program is encouraging him to get involved in leadership beyond the farm because decisions are made by the people that show up.

“I think we heard there at American Farm Bureau that a representative has 750,000 people and two thirds of them live in an urban setting. And I just think that that’s an interesting dynamic. And as a politician, are you going to listen to the 2/3 or the 1/3? But if the 1/3 is providing a very tangible good that the world needs and wants, you probably have to listen to that a little bit more.”

Mathys recommends the Ag Leadership Program to anyone in Indiana agriculture.

“If you want things to be better, you’ve got to go out and invest in yourself. That would be the same for your business, right? You want your business to be better, you want your farming operation to be better, you’re going to invest in it. So, this has been a great platform to have a personal investment in me.”

If you’re interested in learning more about ALP, AgrIInstitute will be hosting networking gatherings around the state throughout the month of March. The list of events is below. RSVPs are requested.

March 4 4 – 6 p.m. Bedford, Radius Indiana, 813 16th Street (former Times Mail building), Bedford

Hosted and sponsored by Radius Indiana, Jeff Quyle and Kristal Painter

March 5 4 – 6 p.m. Winchester, Randolph County Fairgrounds Conference Room, 1885 S. US 27, Winchester

Hosted by Amy Alka

March 6 4 – 6 p.m. West Lafayette, Edwood Glen Country Club, 1601 E 650 N., West Lafayette

Hosted by Joe Horstman

March 11 4 – 6 p.m. Mount Vernon, CountryMark Pavilion, 6855 Lower New Harmony Rd, Mt Vernon

Hosted and sponsored by CountryMark, Belinda Puetz

March 12 8 -10 a.m. Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau, 225 S. East Street, Indianapolis

Hosted by IN Farm Bureau

March 12 4 – 6 p.m. Rensselaer, Carnegie Center, 301 N Van Rensselaer St., Rensselaer

Hosted by Marty Park

March 13 4 – 6 p.m. South Bend, Farm Credit Mid America, 6801 IN-931, South Bend

Hosted by Farm Credit, Tom Sloma

March 19 Virtual 12:00 Noon- 1:30 pm. Eastern

March 19 4 – 6 p.m. Greensburg, Premier Ag, 766 W Main St, Greensburg

Hosted and sponsored by Premier Ag, Harold Cooper

March 20 4-6 p.m. Columbia City, Whitley County Agricultural Museum, 680 W, Squawbuck Rd., Columbia City

Sponsored by Ag Plus, Inc., Jeff Mize; Hosted by Cindy Barnett, Matt Nidlinger

March 26 4 – 6 p.m. Vincennes, The Pantheon, 428 Main Street, Vincennes

Hosted by Don Villwock and Drew Garretson

March 27 4 – 6 p.m. Atlanta, Beck’s Hybrids, 6767 E 276th St, Atlanta

Hosted and sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids