Finding New Leaders, Voices for Indiana Agriculture

Members of Indiana Ag Leadership Program Class 21 pose for a picture in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo: Luke Schnitker/ ALP Class 21

Class 21 of the Indiana Ag Leadership Program was in Washington, D.C. last week to meet with lawmakers and political influencers. The program began in 1983 and it provides individuals involved in ag and related industries with the opportunity to improve leadership skills and develop the expertise needed to provide leadership in public and private service for their businesses and communities.

“For me, it’s just a fantastic program,” says Doug Mathys, a Class 21 member who farms in northern Indiana’s St. Joe County. “I think it kind of came at the right time in my life. We’re kind of transitioning from my dad in his 70s to the next generation.”

Allie Ellis with the National FFA Organization and northern Indiana farmer Doug Mathys present during a mock committee hearing at the Indiana Statehouse during the Indiana Ag Leadership Program. Photo: Shawn Gearhart/ ALP Class 21

The last two sessions, out in D.C. and at the Indiana Statehouse, have focused heavily on policy. Mathys says the program is encouraging him to get involved in leadership beyond the farm because decisions are made by the people that show up.

“I think we heard there at American Farm Bureau that a representative has 750,000 people and two thirds of them live in an urban setting. And I just think that that’s an interesting dynamic. And as a politician, are you going to listen to the 2/3 or the 1/3? But if the 1/3 is providing a very tangible good that the world needs and wants, you probably have to listen to that a little bit more.”

Mathys recommends the Ag Leadership Program to anyone in Indiana agriculture.

“If you want things to be better, you’ve got to go out and invest in yourself. That would be the same for your business, right? You want your business to be better, you want your farming operation to be better, you’re going to invest in it. So, this has been a great platform to have a personal investment in me.”

If you’re interested in learning more about ALP, AgrIInstitute will be hosting networking gatherings around the state throughout the month of March. The list of events is below. RSVPs are requested.

March 4     4 – 6 p.m.   Bedford,  Radius Indiana, 813 16th Street (former Times Mail building), Bedford
                                       Hosted and sponsored by Radius Indiana, Jeff Quyle and Kristal Painter
March 5     4 – 6 p.m.   Winchester,  Randolph County Fairgrounds Conference Room,  1885 S. US 27, Winchester
                                       Hosted by Amy Alka
March 6     4 – 6 p.m.   West Lafayette,  Edwood Glen Country Club, 1601 E 650 N., West Lafayette
                                       Hosted  by Joe Horstman
March 11   4 – 6 p.m.   Mount Vernon,  CountryMark Pavilion, 6855 Lower New Harmony Rd, Mt Vernon
                                        Hosted and sponsored by CountryMark, Belinda Puetz
March 12    8 -10 a.m.   Indianapolis,  IN Farm Bureau, 225 S. East Street,  Indianapolis
                                        Hosted by IN Farm Bureau
March 12   4 – 6 p.m.   Rensselaer,  Carnegie Center, 301 N Van Rensselaer St.,  Rensselaer
                                       Hosted by Marty Park
March 13   4 – 6 p.m.   South Bend,  Farm Credit Mid America, 6801 IN-931, South Bend
                                       Hosted by Farm Credit, Tom Sloma
March 19      Virtual      12:00 Noon- 1:30 pm.  Eastern
March 19    4 – 6 p.m.    Greensburg, Premier Ag, 766 W Main St, Greensburg
                                         Hosted and sponsored by Premier Ag, Harold Cooper
March 20    4-6 p.m.     Columbia City,  Whitley County Agricultural Museum, 680 W, Squawbuck Rd., Columbia City
                                          Sponsored by Ag Plus, Inc., Jeff Mize; Hosted by Cindy Barnett, Matt Nidlinger
March 26   4 – 6  p.m.   Vincennes,  The Pantheon, 428 Main Street, Vincennes
                                            Hosted by Don Villwock and Drew Garretson
March 27   4 – 6 p.m.    Atlanta,  Beck’s Hybrids, 6767 E 276th St, Atlanta
                                             Hosted and sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids