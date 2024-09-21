Finally Some Rain in the Indiana Farm Forecast

Indiana is staying mostly dry to start the weekend, but that could change the deeper into it we get. That’s the word from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin in our Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast.

Martin says there’s a frontal boundary trying to push through into the Great Lakes region today but it’s looking to stay north or east of us here in Indiana.

“I think we’re dry through Saturday, with temperatures still above normal for this time of year. Right away on Sunday, though, clouds will start to increase because we’re finally going to bring an end to this dry pattern that we seem to have been in for quite a while.”

And that’s good news for many. Martin’s watching a massive weather system to our west building in the Great Plains.

“That’s going to start to push moisture into Indiana, the western part, right away Sunday morning and then spread across the rest of the state through Sunday midday and afternoon. It’s likely going to focus more on the north than the south, but I’m not going to rule it out anywhere. Rain continues Monday before the final frontal boundary comes through Monday night into early Tuesday. Right now, I’m looking at combined rain totals for this system anywhere from a half to two inches in spots with coverage at 100% of the Hoosier State. The heavier rains are more likely in the north than the south.”

After the front comes through Monday night, Martin says we’re going to dry down rapidly with sunshine coming back quickly on Tuesday and low humidity values next week.

“Even if you get the upper end of the rain range on the soil conditions that we have right now, it’s going to soak in very, very quickly. So, I think we get back to harvest quickly, and we have a several wide-open days for harvest. Maybe the best thing about this rain is, it might allow crops to pick up a little moisture. We’re harvesting at a very, very, very low moisture rate, especially on soybeans, right now. These rains may help with that.”

More details from the Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast will be available later Friday at HoosierAgToday.com or the HAT mobile app.