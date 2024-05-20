‘Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer’ Food Drive Challenge Returns to Indiana’s County Fairs

The Wabash County Junior Leaders, winners of the 2023 “Stock the Trailer, Fight the Hunger” food drive challenge.

$5,000 is a significant amount of money—which is how much the top 4-H club in the state will win this county fair season with the “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” food drive challenge—supported by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st.

Jessica Weathers, Associate Financial Officer with Farm Credit Mid-America, says the food drive challenge will pit the county fairs against each other to see which county’s 4-H youth and Junior Leaders organization can collect the most pounds in food donations for their trailer.

“This year is going to be our third year. Last year, we had 36 counties participating and this year we have approximately 40 that have verbally committed, so it looks like it’s going to be an even bigger year and an even better opportunity for our local 4-H youth and Junior Leaders to really help have an impact on fighting hunger in their local communities,” she says.

Once the counties fairs are over, that’s when the winners of this year’s competition will be announced.

The Wabash County Junior Leaders were named last year’s winner after they had collected more than 15,760 pounds of food donations.

“Last year when the initiative was offered statewide, we were able to collect 99,020 pounds,” says Weathers. “Since we’re having more counties hopefully participating this year, we’re looking at breaking that 100,000-pound mark.”

Not only will first prize win $5,000 for their 4-H club, but there are also cash prizes for all counties who participate.

“We are also rewarding second, third, fourth, and fifth place with $4,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 prizes respectively,” says Weathers.

“All of the counties that are participating will receive $250, but if those counties collect over 1,000 pounds in food donations, then that amount increases to $500,” she says.

There’s still time for your local 4-H club at your county fair to sign up to be a part of the “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” food drive challenge. Just reach out to your local Farm Credit Mid-America office. You can also find more info at our website at fcma.com.

Click BELOW for Hoosier Ag Today’s video congratulating the Wabash County 4-H for winning the 2023 “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” food drive challenge.