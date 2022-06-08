Fields-of-Corn Photo Contest is Open

Photo courtesy: Barbara Hatton / National Corn Growers Association.

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) Fields-of-Corn.com photo contest is now open and accepting entries for the 2022 contest. Since the beginning of the contest in 2014, nearly 3,000 pictures have been submitted across the various categories. This year a new category, Farm Babies, has been added.

“Each year, we evaluate the categories and entries to determine if we should expand the areas photographers can enter, and farm babies was a natural addition for this year,” said NCGA Graphic Communications Manager Beth Musgrove. “Our winners last year knocked it out of the park, and I can’t wait to see what gets entered this year. Other popular categories include growing field corn and the farm family lifestyle, just to name a few.”

Last year, “My Drone’s View Returning Home” was the grand prize winner. The picture was taken via drone by Todd Wachtel of Illinois. The most popular entry was from April Anthony of Ohio for “Fire in the sky!” in the equipment category.

Photo courtesy of April Anthony / National Corn Growers Association.

A total of 26 cash prizes will be awarded, with the single, most popular photo with Facebook “likes” receiving a $500 prize and First ($300), Second ($200) and Third ($100) prizes will be awarded for each of eight categories and, as in prior years, judges will select a single Grand Prize winner to be awarded $500.

Fields-of-Corn.com launched in 2014 to help tell the story of farming field corn in America. You can visit Fields-of-Corn today to enter your best farm photos and vote for your favorite photos. The minimum width in pixels required is 3000 for photo submissions.

Open to all, entries will be accepted through November 30 and will be available to accumulate Facebook “likes” through December 31. Winners will be announced in January 2022.

Source: National Corn Grower’s Association