FFBT’s Osborn Winner of Indiana Farm Bureau Discussion Meet A little over two weeks ago at the Indiana Farm Bureau Annual Convention, Miami County’s Amie Osborn, VP and Commercial and Ag Lender for First Farmers Bank & Trust, was the winner of the Young Farmer Discussion Meet. This means she gets to travel to Austin, […]

The post FFBT’s Osborn Winner of Indiana Farm Bureau Discussion Meet appeared first on Hoosier Ag Today.