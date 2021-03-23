FFA Students Share the Story of Agriculture to Celebrate National Ag Day

This week, students from across the country will be coming together to share the importance of agriculture – it’s all part of National Ag Day. It is a day that celebrates agriculture and provides an opportunity for those in the industry to share the importance of agriculture with a broader audience.

The future of agriculture is strong – and this is evident in many student-led agriculture organizations. This week, student leaders from FFA, 4-H, Agriculture Future of America, and Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences will share information on the critical role agriculture plays in our culture and economy.

“National Ag Day gives students from agriculture youth organizations the chance to work together and share the importance of agriculture and agricultural education with our national government leaders. Students will learn skills this week, they’ll be able to use as they move forward in life and strengthen agriculture along the way,” said Celya Glowacki, advocacy and literacy officer for the National FFA Organization.

National Ag Day, which is celebrated on Tuesday, March 23, is an opportunity for others to learn how agriculture provides safe, abundant and affordable products. It’s an opportunity to share the story of how agriculture plays an essential role in maintaining a strong economy and how food and fiber products are produced.

This week, student leaders are working together virtually to discover how they can continue to be advocates for agriculture while telling the vital story of agriculture throughout the nation.

For more information regarding the virtual events, visit FFA.org/ag-literacy-and-advocacy/.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Source: National FFA news release