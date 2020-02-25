FFA Students Gathered to Serve the General Assembly

The Indiana FFA Association invited 81 members to be pages for the General Assembly today in celebration of National FFA Week. This opportunity allowed students to meet with elected officials and see firsthand how the legislative process operates.

“It was wonderful to see so many blue jackets in the statehouse today,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “These students were directly involved in the action of the day, were able to speak to the General Assembly and received a better understanding of the legislative branch of our government.”

While paging, FFA members spoke with their representatives and senators, assisted aides and interns and attended session. Additionally, they received a tour of the historic Indiana Statehouse and a tour of Governor Holcomb’s office.

“The FFA Organization provides a multitude of ways for students to be involved in what they are passionate about and today’s event at the Statehouse is a perfect example,” said Sam Miller, Assistant Director of the Indiana FFA Association. “Each year we look forward to this event to help show our members how the legislative process works and encourage them to exercise their right to vote when the time comes.”

The Indiana FFA Association organizes an opportunity for FFA members to page at the Statehouse each year to highlight National FFA Week and the organization. National FFA Week runs until February 29, 2020 and is the perfect opportunity for students to get out into their schools and communities and promote the FFA Organization and the role this student-based organization plays in the lives of the members.

Click here to get a firsthand look at how FFA week impacts members and students from current Indiana FFA Sentinel, Eion Stephens.

For FFA Week activities happening in your local communities, please reach out to your nearest FFA Chapter. Click here to locate your local FFA Chapter.