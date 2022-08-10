FFA Pavilion Showcases Both Student Organization and the Ag Industry

The 2022-23 Indiana FFA State Officers working in the FFA Pavilion during the 2022 Indiana State Fair. From left to right: North Region VP, Mary Jones; Treasurer, Anthony Taylor; President, Seth Ariens; Sentinel, Jaden Maze; South Region VP, Jenna Kelsey; Secretary, Tobias Sturgell; Reporter, Gracie Lee. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The FFA Pavilion at the Indiana State Fair showcases the accomplishments of FFA members and chapters from across the state.

This year’s Indiana FFA State President, Seth Ariens, says that the building is not only a home for FFA members, it also demonstrates various aspects of agriculture.

“Some other things you can find in the Pavilion are our Farm to Fork, which takes you through the entire process of how our food is grown; Dress for Success, it shows you different careers in agriculture and helps you find one that maybe fits you. We also have the Corteva Corner, and they do really fun experiments, mostly based around plants and seeds, and then we have an ag mech corner as well as the playgrounds, and our always infamous put-put course,” says Ariens.

Visitors can also stop by the Country Market for jams, honey, maple syrup, and more products made in Indiana.

“All the funds from that come back to Indiana FFA: scholarships and things that will fund our center and activities that we do throughout the year.”

Ariens says that the Pavilion gives his team an opportunity to talk with others about the organization and the ag industry.

“One of the reasons that we ran for FFA office, or state office, is because we love to advocate for agriculture and for FFA, and we do that every day at the FFA Pavilion,” says Ariens.

The FFA Pavilion is sponsored by Corteva Agriscience and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays during the 2022 Indiana State Fair.

