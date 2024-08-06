FFA Pavilion Combines Family Fun with Ag Education at Indiana State Fair

The 2024-25 Indiana FFA State Officer Team working in the FFA Pavilion during the 2024 Indiana State Fair. Front row: Northern Region Vice President, Stephanie Breenda; Reporter, Sienna Alexander; Secretary, Christina Caldwell; Treasurer, Kyatalin Baker. Back row: Vice President, Cale Williams; Sentinel, Garrett Bolin; President, Ethan Wolheter. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

If you’re heading out to the Indiana State Fair, be sure to take the kids and grandkids to the Indiana FFA Pavilion for an experience with the family that combines ag education with fun.

Indiana FFA President Ethan Wolheter of LaGrange County says there is something for everyone—especially the kids!

“Our main attraction is our Putt-Putt Golf Course, where kids and adults are able to play a round of 18 holes of Putt-Putt golf,” says Wolheter. “We also have an area where kids can explore ‘Farm-to-Table’ and the how to grow your own food. We also have a petting zoo where you can also learn more facts about the different animals that are there. Overall, it’s a great place to do some fun things and learn more about FFA and agriculture.”

The best part about all of the activities inside the Indiana FFA Pavilion is that they are free!

“We do take donations, but it’s really just an opportunity for everybody to be able to relax and have some fun while they’re here at the Indiana State Fair.”

Wolheter also recommends that you stop and shop inside their Country Market, which is another showcase for Indiana’s ag products—including Hoosier-made jams, honey, and maple syrup.

“All the proceeds from our Country Market go to help the Indiana FFA Foundation, which in turn, sponsors lots of kids throughout the state and all the events that Indiana FFA sponsor for our chapters and members,” he says.

The Indiana FFA Pavilion is sponsored by Corteva Agriscience and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays during the 2023 Indiana State Fair until Aug. 18. The Indiana State Fair is closed on Mondays.

Click BELOW to hear Indiana FFA President Ethan Wolheter chat with Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller about the Indiana FFA Pavilion on the north side of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.