FFA Member Adam Polston Shares His Talents During Indiana FFA State Convention

Adam Polston, a senior at Blue River Valley High School in Henry County, performs ‘How Great Thou Art’ during the Indiana FFA State Convention. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

During the second general session of the 93rd annual Indiana FFA State Convention, one FFA member from Henry County got the chance to show off his talents by singing and performing an all-time classic hymn on the piano in front of the large audience at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Expo Hall.

“I won [the talent competition] for my singing at District 9. I sung Amazing Grace there, so I changed it to How Great Thou Art,” says Adam Polston, who will be a senior this fall at Blue River Valley High School north of New Castle.

Adam said performing in front of several thousand people during the convention is a lot different than performing at his church.

“I was really nervous. I was feeling nauseous back there at first because it’s a lot of people. I just kind of focused on the song and the lyrics of the song and just trying to get that message out.”

FFA MEMBER ADAM POLSTON SHARES HIS TALENTS DURING THE INDIANA FFA STATE CONVENTION 1 of 3

Adam says serving in FFA has been a family tradition.

“I’m in a big family of six and all my family members have done it,” according to Adam. “I did it in seventh grade and I wasn’t really involved until this past year. I was buckling down and said this is like a great program to do. I did soils this year and I did dairy judging.”

He’s says he’s undecided as far as his career path after high school.

“I don’t know if I want to go into music like I’ve presented here [at the Indiana FFA State Convention] or into union work [like carpentry] and pick up a trade there. [My family and I] are praying for it and hopefully that it will come out eventually and I’ll get the right pathway.”

Adam says he’s been finding inspiration in the messages of the state officers and guest speakers during the convention.

“I’m having a blast here [at the convention].” The keynote speakers are giving out great truths that you can take in and then try to adjust to your life and try to challenge you. That’s what FFA does. It challenges you and pushes you to strive for greatness.”

Adam Polston's FFA journey.

FFA members hold up their cell phones with the flashlight app on during Adam Polston's performance. C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.