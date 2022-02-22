FFA ‘Living to Serve’ by Putting Little Free Pantries Around Indy

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/CJ-FFA-Pantry-wrap.mp3

Imagine a large wooden box that is a little larger than a birdhouse with a little door on the front of it sitting on a post like a mailbox. That’s what the new food pantry looks like that now sits in front of Lisa Miles’ home in the Speedway area of Indianapolis thanks to the FFA.

“The very first [food pantry box] was vandalized. It wasn’t made as well as this one, so hopefully this one lasts a little bit longer,” says Miles.

That new food pantry was one of over a hundred built by the FFA during last year’s national convention in Indianapolis and put into place this week during National FFA Week as part of the organization’s community service project. FFA partnered with Corteva Agriscience on the project.

Now, that food pantry is filled with cans of corn, pork and beans and other non-perishable food items so those in need can take what they need whenever they may need it.

“Sometimes it is embarrassing to walk into a food pantry because people don’t want others knowing that they have food insecurities, so this is a great way to just drive up, grab what you need and make sure you have dinner at home tonight,” says Indiana FFA President Kourtney Otte of Seymour.

Michelle Sullivan, Senior Manager of Local Engagement with the National FFA, says a project like this is just one example of the how the FFA puts the last line of its motto, “Living to Serve” into practice.

“Our state officers and all of our members across the country truly take that to heart and have a heart for service and we’re developing great servant leaders,” says Sullivan.