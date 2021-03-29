Fertilizer Prices Up At Least 17 Percent From Fall 2020

Fertilizer prices are up dramatically this spring, increasing input costs for growers. Data from the USDA shows prices are up between 17 and 57 percent since the fall.

David Widmar of Agricultural Economics Insights says that while nitrogen often gets the most attention, phosphorus prices are up the most. Anhydrous ammonia and urea are up 37 percent from the fall, but considerably smaller increases over Spring 2020.

Meanwhile, liquid nitrogen prices are only up 9 percent over last year, but 20 percent higher than last fall. The increase in fertilizer prices means fertilizer expenses are up $29 per acre than last spring, or 30 percent higher.

However, Widmar notes, the increases follow a strong downturn a year ago, adding prices are up from historic lows and, for the most part, remain well below the levels of 2011-2014.

The exception, however, is phosphorus fertilizer, up 51 percent compared to last fall.