Fertilizer Prices Increasing by the Day

Input costs for 2022 continue to skyrocket amid supply chain issues around the globe. China has banned the export of phosphate, a major component of commercial fertilizer, and soaring natural gas prices in the U.S. and Europe are also contributing as that is the main feedstock of the world’s nitrogen fertilizer.

In the latest Purdue Crop Chat Podcast, Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn says they’re trying to track prices of fertilizer, but they keep increasing by the day.

“Phosphorous, potassium, and nitrogen prices too, I’m hearing reports of guys that maybe what they budgeted in years before it’s maybe double for next year. Then supply too, so whether or not your local co-op or your dealer in town has any as well. So, I think it’s going to be important to really understand what’s available. Maybe we need to change how we put fertilizer down. I’m hearing reports of guys maybe going back to anhydrous. I’m hearing that maybe anhydrous supply is a little bit better than maybe UAN or 28% moving into next year. So, you might see some more anhydrous go out this fall.”

With high yield numbers for both corn and soybeans this year, those nutrients will need replenished. Quinn says you just have to find the most efficient way to do it.

“Looking at your data, taking your soil tests, look at those removal rates, and what your yields were and just trying to get a plan together. I think what we’re really trying to tell folks is just get a plan together and be aware that fertilizer could be tough to come by or could be really expensive next spring. So, getting a plan together, understanding what your removal rates were, your yields, your soil test values, what’s available, what’s not, what are the prices, and trying to get a plan for next year so you can be as efficient as possible and not overpay or lose money on some of these fields.”

Quinn is hearing similar stories about herbicide for next year. He discusses this and much more with Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel in the Purdue Crop Chat Podcast below: