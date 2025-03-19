Featured Farmers Announced for 2025 Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair has announced the full list of its 2025 Featured Farmers that will be honored throughout each day of this year’s event.

These 15 farm operations represent a variety of regions throughout the state, showcasing different agricultural products and stories. The 2025 Featured Farmers program is presented by Corteva Agriscience.

The 2025 Indiana State Fair starts on Friday, August 1 and runs through Sunday, August 17. The Fair will be closed on Mondays.

Here is the complete list of featured farmers, farm products and their home counties:

Friday, August 1st – The DeKryger Family with Belstra Milling (Feed Mill, Transportation), Jasper County

Saturday, August 2nd – The Hart Ranch , (Goats, Goat Soap), Johnson County

Sunday, August 3rd – Sroufe farms , (Hogs, Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Trucking), Miami County

Tuesday, August 5th – TST Farms , (Corn, Soybeans), Parke County

Wednesday, August 6th – Winzerwald Winery , (Grapes, Wine, Vineyard), Perry County

Thursday, August 7th – Crowder Pork , (Pork), Fountain County

Friday, August 8th – Stockwell Farms , (Dairy), Steuben County

Saturday, August 9th – Cripe Family Farms and Animal-Gram , (Reindeer, Mini Pigs, Goats, Chickens, Ducks, Ponies, Turkeys, Alpacas, Rabbits), Wabash County

Sunday, August 10th – New Generation Dairy , (Dairy, Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Meat Processing Plant), Gibson County

Tuesday, August 12th – Tippco Farm , (Tilapia), Tippecanoe County

Wednesday, August 13th – Schrock Farms , (Corn, Soybeans), St. Joesph County

Thursday, August 14th – Jones Family Farm LLC , (Pumpkins, Fresh Cut Flowers, Strawberries, Sweet Corn, Row Crops, Vegetables), Wayne County

Friday, August 15th – Oak Hill Tree Farm & MRS Farm , (Christmas Tree, Pumpkins, Corn, Soybeans), Montgomery County

Saturday, August 16th – Horstman Cattle Company , (Beef), Tippecanoe County

Sunday, August 17th – Harker Family Orchard, (Sweet Corn, Garden Vegetables, Peaches, Nectarines, Apples, Cherries, Plums), Shelby County

Visitors to the Indiana State Fair can attend a live chat in the Glass Barn with a Featured Farmer every day of the Fair, in addition to many other opportunities to talk with that day’s Featured Farm family and learn about their family operation.

To learn more about the farmers, visit IndianaStateFair.com.