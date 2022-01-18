Farmland Market Ended Strong in 2021

Land sales continued at a torrid pace at Farmers National Company during the last quarter of 2021.

The dollar volume of land sold by the company during October through December was up 53 percent compared to last year and up 106 percent from two years ago. The number of transactions was up 23 percent, and total acres sold were up 11 percent year over year.

This was indicative of the increase in the selling of land in various regions. Sellers came to the land market because of the opportunity to capture the much higher land prices and for some, to get ahead of what was once thought to be potential tax changes.

Iowa continued to be the most active with selling and with setting new price highs.

Going forward, Farmers National Company says land sales activity for the first quarter of 2022 seems to be leveling off to more normal for this time of year.