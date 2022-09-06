Farmers Intend to Plant Five Percent More Corn Acres in 2023

A barn overlooks a corn field in northern Shelby County, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

U.S. farmers plan to grow five percent more corn acres next year, according to a recent Farm Futures survey.

The survey found farmers expect to plant 94.3 million acres of corn next spring, an increase of 4.5 million acres compared to 2022. The survey collected data from July 13 to August 1, 2022, from nearly 700 farmers.

If the estimate proves correct, it will be the largest corn acreage planted in the United States since 2013, when farmers planted 95.4 million acres of corn.

The Farm Futures survey reports farmers intend to plant 97.3 million acres of soybeans in 2023, down nearly 700,000 acres from the 2022 crop year.

The survey also shows an increase in wheat acres in 2023, at 36.6 million acres, up 7.5 percent from 2022.

Combined, corn, soybeans and wheat acres total 230.5 million acres, according to the survey, up two percent from the 224.8 million acres planted this year.

Source: NAFB News Service