Farmers From Around Indiana Provide Planting Progress in New Hoosier Ag Today Segment

In their Monday report, USDA said Hoosier farmers have 10% of corn and soybeans in the ground. We wanted to hear from farmers around Indiana to get a real look at how planting was progressing around the state. Each week, we’ll share a new segment called the “Hoosier Ag Today Tuesday Crop Tour” where we hear from farmers in different locales around Indiana with their update.

In East Central Indiana, Delaware County farmer Jenna Scott says they haven’t had the opportunity to plant any soybeans or corn.

“We’ve just had too wet of a weather pattern, and it’s not looking good for this week either.”

It’s quite the opposite story in northwest Indiana where LaPorte County’s Denise Scarborough says they’ve been blessed with dry weather conditions to be able to work in the field.

“We had about 10 really good days to be able to plant soybeans and we have the majority of our soybeans planted, except for some seed corn borders. And today we are going to get started with planting some corn on our farm.”

Tune in below to get updates from East Central Indiana as well as southwest Indiana. We’ll also cover additional geographies around the state in the coming weeks.