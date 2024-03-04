Farmer Reaction to USDA’s Vilsack, EPA’s Regan Speaking at Commodity Classic

On Friday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and EPA Administrator Michael Regan addressed the over 11,000 registrants at Commodity Classic in Houston. There were talks that a big announcement on sustainable aviation fuel or year-round E15 would be coming. Neither of those announcements happened.

“We were hoping today would be the day we would get some clarity on the plan going forward for sustainable aviation fuel and the path with renewable diesel that we’ve been working on for a long time,” Henry County farmer Matthew Chapman told us in Houston.

Chapman, a member of the Indiana Soybean Alliance, was in attendance to hear Vilsack and Regan speak.

“We are excited that they both joined us here at the Commodity Classic and addressed the farmers. This is the first time we’ve ever had the EPA Administrator here. It does feel like they’re heading in the right direction. They’re near the finish line.”

Vilsack opined that they were weeks away, not months, on news coming regarding sustainable aviation fuel.

Asked if he was disappointed in the lack of news, Chapman responded, “I expect things to move slowly when the government is involved. But, the words Secretary Vilsack used were ‘measure twice, cut once’, and I do hope they’re taking that approach. They’re trying to do it the right way. Trying to make sure everything’s on the right path and, most of all, the American farmer is protected through the process and can be a beneficiary of all these new ideas.”

Regan did announce a new Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in the EPA for better collaboration with USDA. Rod Snyder, a former lobbyist for the National Corn Growers Association who currently serves as advisor to the administrator, will head the office.

“We are exceptionally pleased that there will be a program at EPA that is tasked with ensuring the voices and concerns of farmers are heard loud and clear,” said NCGA President Harold Wolle. “And the administrator could not have found a better person to lead this office than Rod Snyder. Anyone who has worked with Rod will tell you he is a smart, stellar professional who thoroughly understands the agricultural community.”

