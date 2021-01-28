Farm Women are Decision Makers- Annie’s Project Prepares Them Well

Annie’s Project, a six-week course offered by Purdue Extension to women farmers in Indiana, brings women together to interact with experts from a variety of fields including production, financial management, human resources, marketing and legal. The course empowers women to become business partners and sole operators.

Annie’s Project courses have reached more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states. Purdue Extension will offer classes beginning Feb. 23 and ending March 30. Participants can choose from two virtual offerings: 9 a.m. to noon ET Tuesday mornings, or 1-4 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoons.

“Farm women really love Annie’s Project classes as they learn from experts and develop a camaraderie with other agribusiness women,” said Phil Cox, Vermillion County Extension educator.

The cost for the virtual course is $65 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. Cox recommends registering early. Registration ends Feb. 9. Online registration is available here.

For more information, contact Jenna Nees at 765-653-8411 or at [email protected], or Bryan Overstreet at 219-866-5741 or at [email protected]

More information can be found on the Annie’s Project website.