Farm Show Seminars to be Livestreamed

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, December 14 – 16 at Grand Park in Westfield, IN, will bring together some of the latest farm equipment and production technology. The Expo will also feature nationally known experts presenting programs on some of today’s most important issues facing farmers. A select number of these seminars will be broadcast live from the Expo floor. Utilizing YouTube and Facebook, these informative programs can be viewed by those who cannot attend the Expo. In addition, the presentations will be archived for later viewing. The broadcasts are being made possible by Hoosier Ag Today.

The schedule for the broadcasts includes:

Tuesday

The official Expo opening and welcome from ISDA Director Bruce Kettler, followed by Key Drivers in Used Machinery Prices with Machinery Pete

December 14, 2021 at 10 AM EST

https://youtu.be/G6J9i5WbCmo

Top 10 Technologies Your Farm Will Need with Chad Colby

December 14, 2021 at 2 PM EST

https://youtu.be/PgoMKbWYmsc

Wednesday

The Drone Show with Chad Colby and Purdue Extension

December 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM

https://youtu.be/15qlR2B5GB8

Market Outlook Roundtable with Mike Silver & John Zanker

December 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST

https://youtu.be/0NZ3UNSz820

Keeping the Bottom Line Black with Drs. Jim Mintert, Michael Langemeier, and Nathan Thompson from Purdue

December 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST

https://youtu.be/MI6crKXWleQ

2022 Planting Weather Forecast with HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin

December 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM

https://youtu.be/mNGD_WQW_74

Grain Bin Safety and Management with Brock Bins

December 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM

https://youtu.be/pjlTktukI2c

Thursday

Understanding Soil Carbon Contracts with Todd Janzen

December 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM

https://youtu.be/5K5HJgVAcXU

The Soil Health Podcast with Eric Pfeiffer

December 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM

https://youtu.be/KhJnL9z9vF8

Financing Your Farming Operation with Jason K. Powers from UNBRIDLED WEALTH

December 16, 2021 at 11 AM

https://youtu.be/p4zlrxLyQ_M

Purdue Crop Chat Podcast with Extension Specialists Shaun Casteel & Dan Quinn

December 16, 2021 at 12 Noon

https://youtu.be/_o7dwSPVKsM

The seminar program is being sponsored by Bane Welker Equipment, Ag Direct, and Farm Credit Mid-America. Attendance and parking at the Expo are both free. Show hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 9am – 4pm and Thursday 9am – 3pm. More information including a complete list of exhibitors can be found at indianafarmexpo.com.

About the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo is the joint venture of the two largest, agricultural media organizations in Indiana: Hoosier Ag Today and Farm World Newspaper. In 2018, the two organizations formed Midwest Ag Events, LLC and purchased the Indiana-Illinois Farm Equipment and Outdoor Power Show from Richard Sherman, who had owned and operated the show for 40 years. The show’s name was changed and its focus expanded to encompass new developments in technology that impact production agriculture. With expanding show attendance and the increasing size of farm equipment, the Expo decided to relocate to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. The Expo is held in December each year after farmers have completed their production season and as they begin to plan for the next year. More than just a trade show, the Expo features a free seminar series with informational programs covering top issues and also new trends and developments in agriculture. There is no charge for the 3 day event. More information can be found at indianafarmexpo.com.