Farm Show Seminars to be Livestreamed
The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, December 14 – 16 at Grand Park in Westfield, IN, will bring together some of the latest farm equipment and production technology. The Expo will also feature nationally known experts presenting programs on some of today’s most important issues facing farmers. A select number of these seminars will be broadcast live from the Expo floor. Utilizing YouTube and Facebook, these informative programs can be viewed by those who cannot attend the Expo. In addition, the presentations will be archived for later viewing. The broadcasts are being made possible by Hoosier Ag Today.
The schedule for the broadcasts includes:
Tuesday
The official Expo opening and welcome from ISDA Director Bruce Kettler, followed by Key Drivers in Used Machinery Prices with Machinery Pete
December 14, 2021 at 10 AM EST
Top 10 Technologies Your Farm Will Need with Chad Colby
December 14, 2021 at 2 PM EST
Wednesday
The Drone Show with Chad Colby and Purdue Extension
December 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM
Market Outlook Roundtable with Mike Silver & John Zanker
December 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST
Keeping the Bottom Line Black with Drs. Jim Mintert, Michael Langemeier, and Nathan Thompson from Purdue
December 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST
2022 Planting Weather Forecast with HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin
December 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM
Grain Bin Safety and Management with Brock Bins
December 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM
Thursday
Understanding Soil Carbon Contracts with Todd Janzen
December 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM
The Soil Health Podcast with Eric Pfeiffer
December 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Financing Your Farming Operation with Jason K. Powers from UNBRIDLED WEALTH
December 16, 2021 at 11 AM
Purdue Crop Chat Podcast with Extension Specialists Shaun Casteel & Dan Quinn
December 16, 2021 at 12 Noon
The seminar program is being sponsored by Bane Welker Equipment, Ag Direct, and Farm Credit Mid-America. Attendance and parking at the Expo are both free. Show hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 9am – 4pm and Thursday 9am – 3pm. More information including a complete list of exhibitors can be found at indianafarmexpo.com.
About the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo
The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo is the joint venture of the two largest, agricultural media organizations in Indiana: Hoosier Ag Today and Farm World Newspaper. In 2018, the two organizations formed Midwest Ag Events, LLC and purchased the Indiana-Illinois Farm Equipment and Outdoor Power Show from Richard Sherman, who had owned and operated the show for 40 years. The show’s name was changed and its focus expanded to encompass new developments in technology that impact production agriculture. With expanding show attendance and the increasing size of farm equipment, the Expo decided to relocate to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. The Expo is held in December each year after farmers have completed their production season and as they begin to plan for the next year. More than just a trade show, the Expo features a free seminar series with informational programs covering top issues and also new trends and developments in agriculture. There is no charge for the 3 day event. More information can be found at indianafarmexpo.com.