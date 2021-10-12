Farm Show Seminars Help Farmers Retool for the Future

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, December 14-16 in Westfield, IN, has always had an engaging, practical, free, seminar series. As the show returns to an in-person event in 2021, the seminars will present what technology will most impact farming operations in the next few years. The focus on climate change and the revolution in plant genetics and artificial intelligence will change how farmers grow crops. The seminars will showcase the latest developments in these areas during the three day show as well as teaching practical marketing and financial management skills.

The line-up will be headlined by Machinery Pete, recognized as the nation’s leading expert on farm equipment. From new to used to antique equipment, Pete has the scoop on prices, features, reviews, and the best place to get the best deal. He will lead two seminars on Tuesday December 14, sponsored by Bane Welker Equipment and Farm Credit Mid-America.

Chad Colby, a nationally televised ag tech journalist, will present two programs showcasing the latest ag technology for the farm. His program on Tuesday, December 14, will cover the top 10 technologies you will need to farm in 2022. On Wednesday, December 15, Colby will moderate a seminar on drones. This program will feature the latest drone research being conducted by Purdue as well as several drone companies demonstrating their units specially designed for on farm use. There will also be the chance for all show attendees to win a drone package valued at over $900.

Financial management and outlook programs will also be a part of the seminar series. The Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture will present a program by Dr. Jim Mintert, Michael Langemeier, and Nathan Thompson on farm management and the financial outlook for farmers in 2022. Wednesday will also feature a commodity market outlook panel discussion with John Zanker of Risk Management Commodities and Mike Silver of Kokomo Grain. Hoosier Ag Today meteorologist Ryan Martin will forecast the weather for 2022.

Jason K. Powers, Wealth Strategist with Unbridled Wealth, will present a program all three days of the show on a unique approach to financing your farming operation. The program will show farmers how to manage their finances without involving a bank. Leave Your Banker Behind will have farmers looking at credit in a whole new way.

Thursday will feature the taping of two popular podcasts. Purdue Crop Chat with Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn and Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel and The Soil Health podcast will both be recorded before a live audience on the seminar stage.

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo will be held at the Grand Park complex in Westfield, IN. This new location offers easy access and free parking. The modern and open exhibit floor will feature over 150 exhibitors showcasing the latest in farm equipment and technology. Many new products just hitting the market will be on display, and a Precision Planting Zone will showcase a state-of-the-art planter and tractor with the latest precision planting technology. There is no admission charge for the event. A complete list of seminars and exhibitors can be found at www.indianafarmexpo.com.